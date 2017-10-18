Golf Central Blog

Hall headlines field for LPGA Q-School's second stage

By

Randall Mell
October 18, 2017, 3:18 pm

England’s Georgia Hall made a name for herself in three of the biggest events in the women’s games this summer, and now she’s aiming to earn LPGA membership.

Hall, 21, joins world No. 1 amateur Leona Maguire of Ireland in leading the field at the LPGA Q-School’s second stage event in Venice, Fla., Thursday through Sunday.

Hall made a hard run at winning the Ricoh Women’s British Open in August, ultimately tying for third at Kingsbarns in Scotland. The LET member followed that up two weeks later, impressing European captain Annika Sorenstam and American captain Juli Inkster with her strong play at the Solheim Cup, where she was Europe’s third-leading point winner (2). Hall tied for 10th last month at the Evian Championship, helping her climb to No. 37 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings after starting the year No. 106.

Maguire, a two-time Annika Award winner as the best player in women’s collegiate golf, is a nine-time winner at Duke.

Japan’s Fumika Kawagishi is also in the field of 192 players at Plantation Golf & Country Club’s Bobcat and Panther courses. She is No. 44 in the world rankings, playing as a Japan LPGA Tour member.

The low 80 and ties at Sunday’s conclusion of second-stage play will advance to next month’s final stage of Q-School at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Georgia Hall, 2017 LPGA Q-School

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

