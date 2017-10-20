Golf Central Blog

Hall, Maguire four back at LPGA Q-School second stage

By

Randall Mell
October 20, 2017, 8:52 pm

England’s Georgia Hall and world No. 1 amateur Leona Maguire made strong moves up the leaderboard Friday at the LPGA Q-School’s second stage event in Venice, Fla.

Hall, an emerging Ladies European Tour standout, posted a 4-under-par 68, climbing into a tie for sixth at Plantation Golf & Country Club. Maguire, the two-time Annika Award winner as the best collegiate player in women’s golf in her time at Duke, is also tied for sixth after posting 69. They’re both four shots behind the leader, Hungary’s Csicsi Rosza (68), who is at 9 under overall.

Youngin Chun, a 17-year-old from Gainesville, Fla., who recently turned pro, shot 67 and is tied for second with the Czech Republic’s Klara Spilkova (67). They’re both two shots off the lead.

With Sunday’s conclusion of play, the low 80 scores and ties from the field of 192 players will advance to the final stage of Q-School in December.

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

