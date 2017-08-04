Hall no longer a Solheim Cup worry for Europe

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Georgia Hall was a question mark sitting atop the European Solheim Cup points standings a month ago, but she is providing some nice answers as to what she may be able to deliver.

Hall is showing she may be more than ready for the big stage the Solheim Cup offers in Iowa in two weeks.

She is showing it with her run up the leaderboard at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Hall posted a 5-under-par 67 Friday to move into a tie for the lead with Lexi Thompson (68) through the morning wave at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The 21-year-old Englishwoman may be unknown to American audiences, but she should be getting their attention. Hall tied for eighth at the LPGA’s Thornberry Classic two weeks ago playing on a sponsor’s exemption and then tied for ninth at the Ladies Scottish Open last week in an event co-sanctioned by the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.

Hall’s hot play has to please European Solheim Cup captain Annika Sorenstam.

“I am playing really well this year,” Hall said. “It's a massive year for me, especially with the Solheim Cup coming up. But I've just got to focus on tomorrow.”

European Solheim Cup fans couldn’t help wondering if Hall might be a liability atop the LET points list. Because of the LET’s woes, Hall went two-and-a-half months without playing in a tournament before arriving for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in early June on a sponsor’s exemption. She opened the Women’s PGA with a 76, then rallied with a 67 and made the cut. She also made the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open, and now she’s on this brilliant three-week run.

No Euro is doing better than Hall halfway through the Women’s British Open.

“I'm really happy to be in the team, and it's come around so quickly but I'm just going to focus on next two days, and then I can look forward to the Solheim,” Hall said.