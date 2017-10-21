Hall one back through 54 at LPGA Q-School second stage

England’s Georgia Hall shot a 3-under-par 69 Saturday to move a shot off the lead at LPGA Q-School’s second stage event at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice, Fla.

Hall, an emerging Ladies European Tour standout, is one shot behind Hungary’s Csicsi Rozsa (72), who moved to 9 under overall.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire, the world No. 1 amateur and Duke’s two-time Annika Award winner as collegiate women’s golf’s best player, posted a 70 to move into a tie for fourth, two shots off the lead.

The low 80 scores and ties from the field of 192 players will advance to the final stage of Q-School in December.