Hall tops second-stage LPGA Q-School

By

Randall Mell
October 22, 2017, 8:37 pm

England’s Georgia Hall won medalist honors at LPGA Q-School’s second-stage event in Venice, Fla., Sunday and will advance to final stage.

Duke senior Leona Maguire tied for ninth at Plantation Golf & Country Club and also earned the right to advance, but she won’t be going.

Maguire, the world’s No. 1 amateur, said she’s committed to returning to Duke to finish out her collegiate career but will turn pro next summer and take advantage of the Symetra Tour status she earned this week at Q-School’s second stage.

“My team always comes first,” Maguire said. “I've always wanted to get my Duke degree, and I have a plan of what I'm going to do: Come here this week, get Symetra status and then be ready to go in May after graduation.”

Maguire, a two-time Annika Award winner as the best player in collegiate women’s golf, will have what amounts to conditional status on the Symetra Tour once she turns pro after finishing up at Duke.

“Going into the spring season in college it'll be nice knowing that I know exactly what I'm going to be doing once I graduate,”

Maguire said.  “So, it's nice to have the Symetra Tour there.”

Hall, the Ladies European Tour standout who qualified for the Solheim Cup in August, closed with a 4-under-par 68 to finish at 12 under overall, two shots ahead of Hungary’s Csicsi Rozsa.

Maguire shot 72 and finished five shots back.

The top 82 players earned the right to advance to Q-School’s final stage at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla., next month.

Georgia Hall, LPGA Q-School, Leona Maguire

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

