Harman (66) has moved on from U.S. Open

CROMWELL, Conn. – Brian Harman has moved on. He’s not fixated on his major near-miss last week at the U.S. Open, the final-round 72 that dropped him into a tie for second, or even his victory last month at the Wells Fargo Championship.

When the left-hander teed off early Thursday at the Travelers Championship those chapters were closed, and he immediately began a new phase.

“I put all that to bed,” Harman said. “Once the tournament's over with, it's over with for me. Obviously I would have loved to have won last week but my focus is on this week and trying to play well.”

To prove the point, Harman birdied his first two holes on Day 1 at TPC River Highlands, turned in 2 under, and opened his closing nine with three consecutive birdies on his way to a first-round 66 that left him two strokes off the early pace.

It marked the sixth time Harman has started a week with an under-par card in his last seven starts, which is a testament to his ability to avoid the pitfalls that sometimes come with success.

“For me sometimes I kind of let my expectations get a little too high, so I almost try to lower expectations after a big week and try to get back to what I was working on,” Harman said.