Golf Central Blog

Harman (66) has moved on from U.S. Open

By

Rex Hoggard
June 22, 2017, 3:15 pm

RSS

CROMWELL, Conn. – Brian Harman has moved on. He’s not fixated on his major near-miss last week at the U.S. Open, the final-round 72 that dropped him into a tie for second, or even his victory last month at the Wells Fargo Championship.

When the left-hander teed off early Thursday at the Travelers Championship those chapters were closed, and he immediately began a new phase.

“I put all that to bed,” Harman said. “Once the tournament's over with, it's over with for me. Obviously I would have loved to have won last week but my focus is on this week and trying to play well.”

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

To prove the point, Harman birdied his first two holes on Day 1 at TPC River Highlands, turned in 2 under, and opened his closing nine with three consecutive birdies on his way to a first-round 66 that left him two strokes off the early pace.

It marked the sixth time Harman has started a week with an under-par card in his last seven starts, which is a testament to his ability to avoid the pitfalls that sometimes come with success.

“For me sometimes I kind of let my expectations get a little too high, so I almost try to lower expectations after a big week and try to get back to what I was working on,” Harman said.

Article Tags: 

Brian Harman, 2017 U.S. Open, 2017 Travelers Championship, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Travelers Championship
McIlroy (67) working hard on his putting stroke
Garcia (66) two back at BMW International Open
Day, Spieth, McIlroy in search of momentum
Lefty and Bones: A tandem like no other

Trending

Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Dufner defends Thomas' 63, low scores at U.S. Open
Lefty and Bones: A tandem like no other
Best of: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims
Meet Koepka's girlfriend: Actress, model Jena Sims
Mickelson taking on LPGA pros in skills challenge
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Despite personal issues, Tiger texted Day at U.S. Open
Spieth compares him and Greller to Phil and Bones
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.