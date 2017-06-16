Harman 'proud I hung in there' after nervous start

ERIN, Wis. – Although he didn’t play like a man vying for his first major title on Friday at the U.S. Open, Brian Harman conceded that when he teed off for Round 2, he wasn’t at his best.

“I was pretty nervous this morning, and I got off to a little shaky start. I was proud I hung in there,” said Harman, who is tied for the 36-hole lead with Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood.

After opening his round with four pars, Harman bogeyed the fifth hole but quickly rebounded with birdies at Nos. 7 and 8. He finished his round with a 1-under 35 for a 70.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

“Anytime you're up there towards the top, you want to keep playing well, but you're always wondering, am I going to play well,” said Harman, who won his second PGA Tour title last month at the Wells Fargo Championship. “But that's part of why four days of golf is very tough, because everyone kind of goes through the same sort of emotions throughout the week.”

In seven major starts before this week, Harman had made just two cuts and his best finish is a tie for 26th at the 2014 Open Championship.