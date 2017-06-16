Golf Central Blog

Harmon to Fowler: Be a pro, not a Kardashian

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 16, 2017, 4:42 pm

RSS

Rickie Fowler is seeking his first major championship victory at this week's U.S. Open and his swing coach, Butch Harmon, gave him plenty of motivation at the end of last year to finally breaking through.

Harmon relayed to Sky Sports at the Masters a discussion he had with Fowler at the end of 2016:

"We had a big conversation at the end of the year last year, and he didn't like it. I said, 'You gotta decide are you going to be a Kardashian or are you going to be a golf pro?' You're the king of social media, you're all over these Snapchats and all these things.

"You need to reach down and grab your ears and get your head out of your you know what and get back to work, get your body in shape. He's got a trainer he works out tremendously with and he's worked unbelievable with his golf swing. He's gone back to winning tournaments again - get rid of those Kardashians."

Fowler was one shot off the 54-hole lead at Augusta but closed in 76 to tie for 11th.

Article Tags: 

Rickie Fowler, Butch Harmon, 2017 U.S. Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 2
U.S. Open
Watch: Fowler holes 51-foot putt for birdie
McIlroy misses back-to-back cuts at U.S. Open
Hit it hard, Champ: Amateur crushing and contending

Trending

Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
No walking refs, but review stations for U.S. Open rulings
Davis: Fescue cut had 'zero' to do with criticism
Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills
117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills: Wednesday
Latest USGA quandary: Fuming over fescue
Erin Hills eve: The many complaints of the U.S. Open
Spectator, 94-year-old man, dies Friday at U.S. Open
Bones on site at Erin Hills, hoping for lightning
WAGs throw Garcia's fiancée U.S. Open bridal shower
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.