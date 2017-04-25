Golf Central Blog

Sergio, Padraig make peace at Rory's wedding

By

Will Gray
April 25, 2017, 6:25 pm

A little bit of wedded bliss was all it took for Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia to bury the hatchet.

The former Ryder Cup teammates have had a somewhat rocky relationship, dating back to Harrington topping Garcia at both The Open in 2007 and the PGA Championship in 2008. Days after Garcia won his first major earlier this month at the Masters, Harrington went on Irish radio and called the Spaniard a "sore loser" after their two notable battles.

"He continued to be a very sore loser," Harrington said. "But look, we say hello to each other every day we meet, but it's through gritted teeth, there's no doubt about it."

Harrington and Garcia were both guests at Rory McIlroy's wedding over the weekend, and the two quickly crossed paths once inside the gates of Ashford Castle in Ireland. According to an Irish Golf Desk report, the two men wasted little time in sorting out any lingering animosity.

"We have had a chat because clearly there was an elephant in the room about what I said," Harrington said. "We have decided that we will look going forward at our similarities and the good in each other rather than any other way."

Harrington seems like a probable European Ryder Cup captain at some point in the near future, though he may have a tough time edging Lee Westwood for the job in 2020 at Whistling Straits. But his chances at a future captaincy will likely be bolstered by support from Garcia, himself a Ryder Cup standout.

After a meeting of the minds at McIlroy's wedding, Harrington termed his relationship with Garcia "the best it has ever been."

"No matter what our relationship is, it's still the Ryder Cup," Harrington said. "We've always gotten over it for the Ryder Cup, and I think we are in a far better place than that now."

Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy

