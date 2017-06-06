Golf Central Blog

Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury

By

Ryan Lavner
June 6, 2017, 1:14 pm

RSS

Padraig Harrington thought his career ended Monday, after the Irishman was hit on the left elbow by an amateur who took a practice swing during a clinic.

Harrington withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Classic but tweeted the bizarre explanation on Tuesday.

“Thankfully nothing was broken,” he said, “just 6 stitches. I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf.”

Harrington, who is not in next week’s U.S. Open field, said that he will be out of action for only the next “12 days or so” to heal. 

Article Tags: 

Padraig Harrington, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
The Social: Good returns, bad ideas
Social Snapshots: June 2017
School unlikely to move graduation date for Mickelson
Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury
Stock Watch: Stricker rises to the occasion

Trending

U.S. Open local qualifying results
Monday Scramble: Full range of emotions
Scott to USGA: Don't make Open setup 'brutal'
U.S. Open sectional results: who's in, who's out
Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury
Top Photos: June 4, 2017
Mickelson plans to skip U.S. Open for graduation
Summerhays: Struggling Duf 'nothing but class'
Stricker punches ticket to U.S. Open at Erin Hills
Dufner bounces back to win the Memorial Tournament
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.