Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury

Padraig Harrington thought his career ended Monday, after the Irishman was hit on the left elbow by an amateur who took a practice swing during a clinic.

Harrington withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Classic but tweeted the bizarre explanation on Tuesday.

“Thankfully nothing was broken,” he said, “just 6 stitches. I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf.”

Harrington, who is not in next week’s U.S. Open field, said that he will be out of action for only the next “12 days or so” to heal.