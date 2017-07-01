Henderson's Women's PGA title defense in reach

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Brooke Henderson’s bid to defend her title remains within reach Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

While So Yeon Ryu has more ground to make up than Henderson, Ryu’s quest to win the year’s first two majors remains alive.

Henderson’s 2-under-par 69 Saturday left her at 8-under 203, two shots behind Danielle Kang (68) and Chella Choi (67).

Henderson won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee last year, defeating Lydia Ko in a playoff.

“Anytime you can see your name that close to the top is a really good feeling, especially when you know you have one day left,” Henderson said. “I think it will be a really interesting finish, I just hope I’m a part of it,” Henderson said.

Ryu’s even-par 71 left her five shots off the lead. She won the season’s first major, defeating Lexi Thompson in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration, and she’s playing this week for the first time as the Rolex world No. 1.

Ryu was asked how tough five shots is to overcome.

“It's a major tournament, and if we don't have any more rain, the greens are going to firm up, which means it's going to be a lot harder tomorrow,” she said. “When the golf course is harder, I think more situations can happen. So I'm just going to do my best tomorrow and then let's see what's going to happen.”