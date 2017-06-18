Golf Central Blog

His last? Els reflects on U.S. Open career

By

Rex Hoggard
June 18, 2017, 2:53 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – “On the tee, the 1994 and ’97 U.S. Open champion, Ernie Els.”

The announcement caught Els off guard. “I thought, man, has it been that long?” he laughed.

The 2017 U.S. Open may well be Els’ last at a championship that defined his career, with his exemption for winning the 2012 Open Championship running out this year.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 4 | Full coverage

“It’s been 25 years of great stuff,” said Els, who closed with a 74 at Erin Hills for a 7 over total. “How many guys can say they played in 25 years of U.S. Opens?”

Els, 47, played in his first U.S. Open in 1993, and won the ’94 championship for his first PGA Tour title. Three years later the South African outlasted Colin Montgomerie at Congressional to win his second title.

“This one and The Open [Championship] were my two best tournaments and it’s because of my iron play, the demand it puts on your game,” said Els, who has 10 top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open and missed the cut just five times in his career.

Els could still qualify for next year’s U.S. Open and said he plans to continue playing both in the United States and around the globe. He’s also qualified to play next month’s Open Championship through his 60th birthday.

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, Ernie Els

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 4
U.S. Open
USGA honors Arnie, 57 years after U.S. Open win
Erin Hills victor will be first $2M major winner
117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills: Sunday

Trending

DJ accidentally kicked Spieth's ball in Round 2
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Miller: Not all 63's are created equal
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
After caddie quits, Willett searching for new one
Rory destroys Elkington on Twitter for MC trash talk
Spectator, 94-year-old man, dies Friday at U.S. Open
How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online
Hit it hard, Champ: Amateur crushing and contending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.