Golf Central Blog

Hoffman grouped with Steele, Johnson at Valero

By

Will Gray
April 19, 2017, 8:21 am

RSS

The PGA Tour heads back to the Lone Star State for the Valero Texas Open, where 156 players each hope to put a pair of cowboy boots on the 18th green by the end of the week. Here's a look at a few marquee, early-round groupings as Charley Hoffman gets set to defend the title he won here a year ago (all times ET):

8:40 a.m. Thursday, 1:40 p.m. Friday: Patrick Reed, Ryan Moore, Matt Kuchar

Reed was a runner-up at this event last year, but he has struggled to find much form since his strong performance at the Ryder Cup and hasn't cracked the top 20 since Palm Springs. Moore enters off a solid T-9 showing at the Masters, while Kuchar has used final-round rallies to race up the standings each of the past two weeks and racked up four straight top-25 finishes in San Antonio from 2013-16.

8:50 a.m. Thursday, 1:50 p.m. Friday: Adam Hadwin, Cody Gribble, Brooks Koepka

Hadwin earned his first victory last month in Tampa and hasn't slowed down since, with a pair of top-25s to go along with a T-36 finish in his Masters debut. He'll play the first two rounds alongside Gribble, a Texas native who earned his maiden win in the fall at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and Koepka, who has started to turn a corner after top-15 finishes at the WGC-Dell Match Play and the Masters.

1:40 p.m. Thursday, 8:40 a.m. Friday: Jimmy Walker, Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald

Walker is a resident of nearby Boerne and won this event over Jordan Spieth two years ago. He'll have plenty of fan support as he starts the week alongside Bradley, who is in search of his first top-10 finish since Torrey Pines, and Donald, whose remarkable run at the RBC Heritage continued last week when he finished second to Wesley Bryan.

1:50 p.m. Thursday, 8:50 a.m. Friday: Charley Hoffman, Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson

This group includes a trio of former tournament winners, highlighted by Hoffman who returns to San Antonion as the defending champ on the heels of an impressive Masters performance. Steele earned his first career victory here in 2011 and added another title at the Safeway Open in October, while Johnson won this event in both 2008 and 2009 when it was played at nearby La Cantera Golf Club.

Article Tags: 

Charley Hoffman, Valero Texas Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Tiger mum on return, rinses wedge shot
Ko's ex-caddie: 'She needs to wake up'
Creamer, Pressel not on list for Inkster's Solheim gathering
Twitter mocks Tiger's fashion sense ... again
The Social: Players in vacation mode

Trending

Top 10 European Tour shots of 2016
Fairways of Life: December 16, 2016
Driver vs. Driver: Episode 6
Celebrity Golf: Howard Keel chips in against Sam Snead
Golfing World, My Best Shot: Annika Sorenstam
McGann prepares for Senior LPGA Champ.
Breed: Frisbee to improve ball striking
#Own125: Better pitch shot
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Video: Spieth wins hole with sand shot after calling it
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.