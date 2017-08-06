Hoffman talks caddie into shot: 'Tired of finishing 2nd'

Charley Hoffman pulled one out of the Ricky Bobby playbook on Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational - if you ain't first, you're last.

Hoffman was trailing by three strokes with three holes to play at Firestone Country Club, when he found himself 282 yards away from the green on the par-5 16th hole.

He wanted to go for the green. His caddie, Brett Waldman, politely disagreed. It all led to this delightful exchange, in which Hoffman laid out his case, which was basically, he plays to win.

"I'm tired of finishing second."@hoffman_charley is here to win. pic.twitter.com/1JxZzXbavF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2017

Hoffman, who won most recently last year at the Shell Houston Open with Waldman on the bag, proceeded to hit a great second shot that settled off the back of the green in the rough. Unfortunately for him, he couldn't get up and down and ended up making a par to finish in solo third place ... which technically, isn't second.