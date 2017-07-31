Hoffman, Vegas make Presidents Cup moves at RBC

While Jhonattan Vegas was the one who captured the title in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open, both he and runner-up Charley Hoffman made moves in the latest Presidents Cup standings.

Hoffman's playoff loss vaulted him from 16th to 10th in the American standings, which are based on the season-long points race. The International standings are based on the Official World Golf Rankings, and Vegas' win moved him from 17th to ninth. Neither player has ever made a Presidents Cup team.

The top 10 players in both standings after the Deutsche Bank Championship will automatically qualify, with captains Steve Stricker and Nick Price each adding two picks on Sept. 6. The Presidents Cup will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

Here's a look at the latest standings for both teams:

U.S.

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Justin Thomas

4. Daniel Berger

5. Brooks Koepka

6. Rickie Fowler

7. Kevin Kisner

8. Matt Kuchar

9. Kevin Chappell

10. Charley Hoffman

---

11. Patrick Reed

12. Brian Harman

International

1. Hideki Matsuyama

2. Jason Day

3. Adam Scott

4. Charl Schwartzel

5. Louis Oosthuizen

6. Marc Leishman

7. Branden Grace

8. Si Woo Kim

9. Jhonattan Vegas

10. Emiliano Grillo

---

11. Hideto Tanihara

12. Adam Hadwin