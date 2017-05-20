Golf Central Blog

Horschel: Tips 'finally got through my thick skull'

By

Ryan Reiterman
May 20, 2017, 8:52 pm

IRVING, Texas – Billy Horschel finally listened to his coach Todd Anderson and made two changes to his game.

He switched to a face-balanced putter and slowed his swing tempo.

“It finally got through my thick skull,” said Horschel after finishing with three straight birdies for a 4-under 66. “That's been great.”

Coming off four straight missed cuts, Horschel now finds himself in the final group on Sunday, one stroke behind James Hahn.

“It was a really good day of golf,” Horschel said. “Obviously I haven't been in this position in quite some time, so it's nice to play a solid round of golf.”

He hasn’t won since capturing the FedExCup at the 2014 Tour Championship, but the three-time Tour winner has never lacked confidence, and Horschel isn’t worried about stepping back on the big stage.

“I've been in plenty of final groups before,” he said. “I've had plenty of chances to win. I know what the feeling is going to be like. I'm excited to … have a late tee time.”

Billy Horschel, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Reiterman is an assistant managing editor who writes, edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@rreiterman

