Horschel's caddie called win after Players MC

By

Ryan Reiterman
May 21, 2017, 9:57 pm

IRVING, Texas – Billy Horschel’s caddie, Josh Cassell, called it last week.

Player and caddie were heading toward a fourth missed cut in a row at The Players Championship, but Cassell saw Horschel’s game coming together.

He listened to his swing coach Todd Anderson and switched his putter. Horschel also slowed down his already quick tempo and began to hit the ball much better at TPC Sawgrass.

"You know what, we're going to go next week to Dallas, to the Byron Nelson, and we're going to win," Cassell predicted to his boss.

His premonition became reality on Sunday as Horschel won the Nelson in a playoff over world No. 4 Jason Day.

“I'm sort of speechless because the other three wins I've had in my career have come off of really good playing,” Horschel said. “Come in here with missing four straight cuts, nothing of any type of momentum, only thing I can hang my hat on was my practice sessions for the last several months have been [good] … Unfortunately, it hasn't happened in tournaments.”

Horschel’s fortunes changed on the par-4 14th when he rolled in a 60-foot birdie putt. It provided the spark he needed to battle Day down the stretch.

“It gave me the little kick in the butt to say, ‘Hey, let's not give up on this. Keep grinding it out and see what happens,” Horschel said.

Ryan Reiterman is an assistant managing editor who writes, edits content for GolfChannel.com.

