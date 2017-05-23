Horschels hope to help others battling addiction

One day after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson, Billy Horschel was surprised by a text he received from his wife, Brittany.

Horschel was at a charity event for fellow Tour pro Ryan Palmer when Brittany explained that she planned to release a public statement on Twitter detailing her ongoing battle with alcoholism. In it she explained that she has been sober for a year but spent more than two months last summer in a treatment facility in South Florida, leaving Billy to care for their 18-month old daughter while playing full-time on the PGA Tour.

"I wasn't expecting my wife to release a statement. Obviously I mentioned something in my interview about how the last year has been a little bit of a struggle personally, off the golf course and everything," Horschel said Tuesday on "Morning Drive." "I called her and said, 'Hey, you don't have to do this. I didn't mean to bring this up.' And she said, 'No, I'm ready to take the next step forward.'"

Horschel enjoyed an $11.4 million payday when he won the Tour Championship and the season-long title back in 2014, but his playoff victory last week over Jason Day was his first victory since those twin triumphs. After slipping outside the top 70 in the world rankings, he is back to No. 44 in the world and now fully exempt for next month's U.S. Open.

But for Horschel, the primary focus in the aftermath of his victory is on Brittany's journey and assisting others who may face a similar battle against addiction.

"That's something we talked about this past year," Horschel said. "We're hoping that we can reach out and share our story and help as many people as possible."