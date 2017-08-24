Hossler on Web.com bubble entering final event

There's a familiar face on the bubble heading into the final regular-season event on the Web.com Tour schedule.

Former Texas standout Beau Hossler currently clings to the coveted 25th position on the season-long money list entering the WinCo Foods Portland Open. After this week's event in the Pacific Northwest, the top 25 in earnings will automatically earn PGA Tour cards for the 2017-18 season.

Hossler didn't have status on any major tour earlier this summer, but he Monday qualified for the Air Capital Classic in June and finished second. He added another runner-up a few weeks later at the Lecom Health Challenge to move inside the top 25.

Hossler's season-long earnings of $154,966 leave him $6,257 ahead of Rob Oppenheim with one event to go. Oppenheim, who was a 36-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour last season, has been a fixture on the Web.com bubble in recent years. Martin Piller, who skipped last week's Web.com event to be with his wife, Gerina, at the Solheim Cup, is currently in 27th place, $12,347 behind Hossler.

Other notables currently outside the top 25 include Nicholas Thompson (31st) and former PGA Tour winners Jason Gore (37th), Eric Axley (53rd) and Derek Ernst (69th).

After this week, the top 75 on the money list will earn spots in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals that start next week in Columbus, Ohio. The top 25 players will be able to improve their status in the reshuffle, while Nos. 26-75 will fight alongside Nos. 126-200 from the FedExCup list for the 25 remaining cards.

The top earner from the Web.com Tour regular season will be fully exempt next season and will not face the reshuffle. With one event to go, Andrew Landry holds the top spot by $8,218 over Stephan Jaeger.