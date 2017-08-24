Golf Central Blog

Hossler on Web.com bubble entering final event

By

Will Gray
August 24, 2017, 12:45 pm

RSS

There's a familiar face on the bubble heading into the final regular-season event on the Web.com Tour schedule.

Former Texas standout Beau Hossler currently clings to the coveted 25th position on the season-long money list entering the WinCo Foods Portland Open. After this week's event in the Pacific Northwest, the top 25 in earnings will automatically earn PGA Tour cards for the 2017-18 season.

Hossler didn't have status on any major tour earlier this summer, but he Monday qualified for the Air Capital Classic in June and finished second. He added another runner-up a few weeks later at the Lecom Health Challenge to move inside the top 25.

Full-field scores from the WinCo Foods Portland Open

Current Web.com Tour money list

Hossler's season-long earnings of $154,966 leave him $6,257 ahead of Rob Oppenheim with one event to go. Oppenheim, who was a 36-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour last season, has been a fixture on the Web.com bubble in recent years. Martin Piller, who skipped last week's Web.com event to be with his wife, Gerina, at the Solheim Cup, is currently in 27th place, $12,347 behind Hossler.

Other notables currently outside the top 25 include Nicholas Thompson (31st) and former PGA Tour winners Jason Gore (37th), Eric Axley (53rd) and Derek Ernst (69th).

After this week, the top 75 on the money list will earn spots in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals that start next week in Columbus, Ohio. The top 25 players will be able to improve their status in the reshuffle, while Nos. 26-75 will fight alongside Nos. 126-200 from the FedExCup list for the 25 remaining cards.

The top earner from the Web.com Tour regular season will be fully exempt next season and will not face the reshuffle. With one event to go, Andrew Landry holds the top spot by $8,218 over Stephan Jaeger.

Article Tags: 

Web.com Tour, Beau Hossler

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
THE NORTHERN TRUST
Watch: Two players ace 86-yard (yes, 86-yard) hole
Top Photos: Aug. 24, 2017
McIlroy's mind on fresh start in 2018
Payne retiring as Augusta National chairman

Trending

Social Snapshots: August 2017
Who? NYC restaurant celebrates PGA win with 'JP'
Hideki on 'secret' marriage: Nobody asked me
McIlroy eyes four playoff starts with caddie Diamond
Tiger among pros caught up in solar eclipse-mania
The Northern Trust: Tee times, TV schedule, stats
DJ, Paulina unwind with Bahamas vacay ... obviously
Who is Fred Ridley? A look at the new ANGC chair
Payne retiring as Augusta National chairman
Rory contemplates: Would Mayweather take a dive?
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.