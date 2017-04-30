Golf Central Blog

Hot finish gets C. Koepka into Wells Fargo field

By

Ryan Lavner
April 30, 2017, 10:59 pm

RSS

AVONDALE, La. – Chase Koepka’s PGA Tour debut will be extended another week.

Chase and big brother Brooks birdied the last three holes and combined to shoot 10-under 62 on Sunday to tie for fifth at the Zurich Classic.

As one of the top 10 players and ties, Chase earned a spot in next week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Articles, photos and videos

It’s an important start as he tries to earn enough points to qualify for the season-ending Web.com Tour Finals.

Chase, who graduated from USF last spring after becoming the program’s all-time wins leader, has status this season on the European Challenge Tour.

He was playing this week on a sponsor exemption.

Article Tags: 

Chase Koepka, 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Kisner's hole-out sends Zurich to Monday playoff
Watch: Kisner holes out for eagle to force playoff
Monday playoff looms at Zurich after Kisner hole-out
After all that: Nomura edges Kerr on sixth playoff hole
After Further Review: Don't play same hole 6 times

Trending

Coetzee clanks shot off the grandstands in China
Poulter keeps card after Tour recalibrates points
Senden's son diagnosed with brain tumor
Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Hey, PGA Tour, not so fast
Zurich Classic final round suspended by storms
Watch: Kisner holes out for eagle to force playoff
Snow suspends play at Pac-12 tournament
'That was crazy!' Watch ball magically move on green
QB Rodgers spotted on golf date with model Rohrbach
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.