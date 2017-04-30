Hot finish gets C. Koepka into Wells Fargo field

AVONDALE, La. – Chase Koepka’s PGA Tour debut will be extended another week.

Chase and big brother Brooks birdied the last three holes and combined to shoot 10-under 62 on Sunday to tie for fifth at the Zurich Classic.

As one of the top 10 players and ties, Chase earned a spot in next week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

It’s an important start as he tries to earn enough points to qualify for the season-ending Web.com Tour Finals.

Chase, who graduated from USF last spring after becoming the program’s all-time wins leader, has status this season on the European Challenge Tour.

He was playing this week on a sponsor exemption.