How to watch The Players on TV and online

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 8, 2017, 11:00 am

It's Players Championship week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, May 8
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Tuesday, May 9
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Wednesday, May 10
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Thursday, May 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 1 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad - 14th hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Friday, May 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 2 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad - 14th hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Saturday, May 13
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad - 14th hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Sunday, May 14
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad - 14th hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

2017 The Players Championship

