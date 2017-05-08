How to watch The Players on TV and online

It's Players Championship week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, May 8

7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Tuesday, May 9

7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Wednesday, May 10

7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Thursday, May 11

7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 1 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)

1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)

1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad - 14th hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)

1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Friday, May 12

7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 2 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)

1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)

1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad - 14th hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)

1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Saturday, May 13

7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)

2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)

2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad - 14th hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)

2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

Sunday, May 14

7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)

2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)

2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)

2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad - 14th hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)

2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (stream.golfchannel.com)