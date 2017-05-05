Golf Central Blog

Hurley happy to reverse finishing trend

By

Rex Hoggard
May 5, 2017, 6:14 pm

RSS

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Over a 72-hole tournament there’s always one frame that stands out, and those signature moments don’t always come on Sunday.

Consider Billy Hurley III’s finish on Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship, a grinding par on the ninth hole that was playing straight into the teeth of 30 mph gusts.

“It was a 4-iron from 155 [yards],” he smiled when asked about his closing effort.

Hurley’s approach shot landed short of the green and his chip ran 9 ½ feet by the hole, but he converted the par putt to finish with a 69 for a share of the lead at the weather-delayed event.

“It was really big for me because I've finished poorly in a lot of rounds of golf in the last month or so, so that was really big for me,” Hurley said. “Just carry the momentum.”

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Hurley made a double bogey-6 on his final hole on Thursday at Eagle Point Golf Club, he made double bogey on his 72nd hole two weeks ago at the Valero Texas Open to fade into a tie for 37th and he finished with a bogey at his final hole on the Sunday before that in Hilton Head to finish tied for 22nd.

Hurley is hoping his finish on Friday will help carry him into the weekend and set up a chance to close strong on Sunday.

“If you play well coming in and hole some nice putts and then hit some nice shots, especially the last hole, it always feels good to make one on the last,” he said. “It doesn't matter what it's for or how long it is, you always want to make the putt on the last hole.”

Article Tags: 

2017 Wells Fargo Championship, Billy Hurley III

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Wells Fargo Championship
A. Jutanugarn tops sister; Wie, Ko advance in Mexico
Cut Line: A slow news week
GolfSixes adding fun, entertainment to Euro Tour
Players field to feature 48 of top 50 in OWGR

Trending

Poulter mocked for asking how you mark practice balls
Pepper suspends Twitter account after on-air flub
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Romo playing U.S. Open local qualifier on Monday
Christmas comes early for Gay and Poulter
Quick Fix: Add lag like Masters champ Garcia
#BlockTheSadLowLifeIndividuals: Poulter fires back at haters
Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt
Many players in favor of banning green-reading books
DJ: Watching Masters tough; texts Sergio
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.