Iconic Dunvegan Hotel changing owners

One of golf’s most iconic 19th holes is changing owners.

The Dunvegan Hotel in St. Andrews, Scotland, owned by Jack and Sheena Willoughby for the last 23 years, has been purchased by Forth Bridge Capital LLP, according to The Scotsman.

The Dunvegan Hotel is 112 yards from the 18th green at the Old Course. It has only eight rooms, but the location – and the Willoughbys – made the quaint restaurant and bar area a famous hangout for pros competing in The Open, Dunhill Links and Women's British, as well as fans and amateurs playing at St. Andrews.

Jack Willoughby is a fourth-generation Texan and Sheena is a Scot. They put the hotel up for sale in June around 3 million pounds.