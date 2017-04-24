Idle DJ remains U.S. Open betting favorite

Dustin Johnson has not hit a competitive shot since withdrawing from the Masters, but that hasn't stopped folks from betting on him to win the season's next major.

Johnson opened as an 8/1 betting favorite for the U.S. Open at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook on April 10, days after a tumble down some stairs led the world No. 1 to withdraw at Augusta National. While he's not expected back until next week's Wells Fargo Championship, Johnson's odds have now been trimmed to 7/1.

The injury aside, Johnson is expected to be one of the favorites at Erin Hills where he will defend a major title for the first time. He's followed on the betting sheet by 2011 U.S. Open champ Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who edged Johnson two years ago at Chambers Bay.

Here is a look at some of the betting favorites with the U.S. Open now just seven weeks away (Note: Tiger Woods, who opened at 100/1, was taken off the board following his announcement of a fourth back surgery.):

7/1: Dustin Johnson

9/1: Rory McIlroy

10/1: Jordan Spieth

12/1: Jason Day

15/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose

20/1: Jon Rahm

25/1: Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson

30/1: Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

40/1: Thomas Pieters, Matt Kuchar

50/1: Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace

60/1: Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood

80/1: Tyrrell Hatton, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry

100/1: Jim Furyk, J.B. Holmes, Ryan Moore, Gary Woodland, Russell Henley, Charley Hoffman, Marc Leishman, Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell