Impressed: Social media reax to Curry's 74

August 4, 2017, 6:05 am

Few expected Steph Curry to stick around for the weekend at the Ellie Mae Classic; many more believed he wouldn't break 80 over two days. He's not likely to make the cut after an opening round, but his 4-over 74 caught the eye of some guys who do this for a living and play it at a high level.

Steph Curry, 2017 Ellie Mae Classic

