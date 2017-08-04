Impressed: Social media reax to Curry's 74

Few expected Steph Curry to stick around for the weekend at the Ellie Mae Classic; many more believed he wouldn't break 80 over two days. He's not likely to make the cut after an opening round, but his 4-over 74 caught the eye of some guys who do this for a living and play it at a high level.

Impressive stuff yesterday @StephenCurry30!! Let's see a low one today — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) August 4, 2017

Pumped for @StephenCurry30. It's one thing to play well with your buddies, but tournament play can be a different animal. +4 is no joke. — Webb Simpson (@webbsimpson1) August 4, 2017

Gutsy day from @StephenCurry30, proved A LOT of people wrong. Dude has game! And I'm sneaky glad he bogied 18 so I didn't tie him todayhttps://t.co/duASL4GEb5 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 3, 2017

.@StephenCurry30 making 3 birdies and shooting +4 is super impressive. Great golfer but things can be tougher inside the ropes. Well done — Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) August 3, 2017

I wanted to hate @StephenCurry30 for beating the cavs but he signed a ball for my wife, made more birds than me 2day, and darn near beat me — Justin Hueber (@jhueb) August 4, 2017

Beyond impressed with @StephenCurry30 and his play in the Web event. Perfect use of a sponsor's exemption. Great for the game and the tour! — Stewart Hagestad (@s_hagestad) August 3, 2017

This Steph Curry thing is great for golf. I wish there was some place to watch it but I'm actually refreshing my phone checkin on him — max homa (@maxhoma23) August 3, 2017