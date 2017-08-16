Golf Central Blog

Injured Snedeker done for the season

By

Rex Hoggard
August 16, 2017, 11:29 am

RSS

Brandt Snedeker’s season is over. The eight-time PGA Tour winner announced on Wednesday via social media that he’ll take the rest of the season off to recover from an ongoing injury.

Snedeker has struggled this summer with an injury to his sternum joint, having already missed The Open and PGA Championship, but he had hoped to be able to finish the season.

“Unfortunately, I have not progressed in my rehab like we would have hoped and therefore will be shutting it down for an indefinite period of time until I get back to 100 percent healthy,” Snedeker tweeted. “My sternum joint has become unstable and does not allow me to hit a golf ball without pain.

“My medical team and I are looking into every option to get me back to playing as soon as possible. It pains me not to be out there on Tour competing, but at this time, my health needs to be my priority.”

Snedeker, the 2012 FedExCup champion, will miss the post-season as well as the Presidents Cup. The 36-year-old is currently 15th on the U.S. points list and would likely have been among captain Steve Stricker’s favorites for a pick.

Article Tags: 

Brandt Snedeker

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Pettersen out of Solheim, replaced by Matthew
Creamer with plenty to prove at Solheim Cup
Matsuyama: A profile of pressure and passion
JT: Jealousy of Spieth's Open win fueled PGA triumph
The Social: Double the fun after the PGA

Trending

Police: Woods had 5 drugs in system when arrested
Woods joins PGA champ Thomas for dinner
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Player DQ'd from U.S. Amateur for using slope reader
PGA Champ Thomas almost choked on food walking to 17
PGA Championship prize money breakdown
Lawsuit seeks to stop auction of green jackets
Thomas chokes way to PGA win ... wait, what?
Man's $2.5 million major parlayed spoiled by Fowler
Injured Rory: 'Might not see me until next year'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.