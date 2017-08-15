Golf Central Blog

Inkster sticking with pods, blue-collar work ethic

By

Randall Mell
August 15, 2017, 7:08 pm

RSS

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster isn’t going to stray too far from a winning formula.

She’s borrowing from U.S. Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger’s pod system again this year.

And she’s preaching blue-collar work ethic as the team theme again.

It all worked so well two years ago with the Americans beating Europe in a historic Sunday singles comeback.

After arriving in Germany in 2015, Inkster presented red-, white-and-blue lunch pails to each of her players as gifts.

This year, she presented them white hard hats decorated with American flags and stamped with their names.

Solheim Cup: Articles, photos and videos

“I gave them a hard helmet to go with their lunch pail,” Inkster said. “It was pretty cool. I gave it to them last night, and they were all wearing it. It's good.”

Inkster also laid out her pods. All the pairings will come from within the pods.

There’s Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson, Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst in one pod.

There’s Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang in another.

And there’s Michelle Wie, Danielle Kang, Lizette Salas and Angel Yin in what’s been designated “The minority group.”

“They call themselves that,” Inkster said. “I don’t call them that.”

Inkster used personality tests to set up the pods two years ago.

Article Tags: 

Juli Inkster, 2017 Solheim Cup

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Matsuyama: A profile of pressure and passion
JT: Jealousy of Spieth's Open win fueled PGA triumph
Free spirit Yin helps keep U.S. Solheim team loose
The Social: Double the fun after the PGA
Police: Woods had 5 drugs in system when arrested

Trending

Caddie applies for Rory's bag; 'Rory' gives conditions
Police: Woods had 5 drugs in system when arrested
Woods joins PGA champ Thomas for dinner
PGA Champ Thomas almost choked on food walking to 17
Social Snapshots: August 2017
New-era stars thriving with friends-first mentality
PGA Championship prize money breakdown
Thomas chokes way to PGA win ... wait, what?
Lawsuit seeks to stop auction of green jackets
Man's $2.5 million major parlayed spoiled by Fowler
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.