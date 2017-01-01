It's official: World No. 1 Day to wear Nike apparel

World No. 1 Jason Day will return next week at Kapalua with a new look.

Day will be decked out in Nike apparel when he makes his first start since the Tour Championship. The deal was first reported by ESPN in September, but Nike and Day did not confirm the agreement until January 1. Day resigned an equipment deal with TaylorMade, but Adidas sold its golf business last year so Day was free to sign a new apparel deal.

Nike announced in August that it was getting out of the equipment business, but it will continue making golf apparel.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that Day will make upward of $10 million a year. Day will wear a Nike hat, clothes and shoes.