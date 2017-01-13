Jacobs, founder of European Tour, dies at 91

John Jacobs, the founding father of the European Tour and a two-time Ryder Cup captain, has died at age 91.

Jacobs was credited for his role in separating Europe's teaching and playing professionals in the early 1970s.

Though he held the role of tournament director-general for only a few years, he laid the foundation for what is now the European Tour, with its 48 tournaments in 26 countries and overall prize fund of more than $200 million.

After Ken Schofield took over in 1975, Jacobs focused on coaching the game’s top players, including two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal.

“John has quite properly been defined as the father of European golf,” said Schofield. “He turned the vision into reality and the position of respect commanded by Europe in the world of golf owes much to his pioneering spirit.”

Jacobs also led the European Ryder Cup team in 1979 and '81 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000.

In the below video, "School of Golf" host Martin Hall discusses his mentor, Jacobs, and one of his legendary swing books.

"John Jacobs wrote the book on coaching,” said Butch Harmon. “There is not a teacher out here who does not owe him something."

Said Hank Haney: “John Jacobs is not the best golf teacher in the world. He’s the best golf teacher that has ever been.”