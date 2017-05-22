Jang rescinds LPGA membership, returning to Korea

One of the most entertaining players in the women's game is leaving the LPGA tour.

According to a Reuters report, Ha Na Jang is rescinding her LPGA membership and will instead return to play full-time in her native South Korea beginning next month. She is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday to address the decision.

Jang, 25, won three LPGA titles last year and added a fourth in February at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open. Jang quickly became known for her post-victory celebrations, but she struggled to distance herself from a freak accident involving her father and fellow LPGA star In Gee Chun.

In March 2016, Jang's father dropped a travel bag down an escalator at the Singapore airport that crashed into Chun. Chun then withdrew from the LPGA event held that week in Singapore, one that Jang went on to win. She celebrated with a Beyonce-style dance on the 18th green that many Korean fans viewed as disrespectful given the airport collision that knocked out one of her chief competitors.

Jang struggled to cope with the backlash. She returned to Korea for a brief period last year following the incident, where she was at one point hospitalized for a variety of ailments. She didn't record a top-10 finish following her Singapore win until the Marathon Classic in July.

Jang is ranked No. 10 in the latest Rolex Rankings. She has made four starts in the U.S. this year, highlighted by a T-5 finish at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, but has not played since losing to Cydney Clanton in the opening round of the Lorena Ochoa Match Play.