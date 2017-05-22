Golf Central Blog

Jang rescinds LPGA membership, returning to Korea

By

Will Gray
May 22, 2017, 10:22 am

RSS

One of the most entertaining players in the women's game is leaving the LPGA tour.

According to a Reuters report, Ha Na Jang is rescinding her LPGA membership and will instead return to play full-time in her native South Korea beginning next month. She is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday to address the decision.

Jang, 25, won three LPGA titles last year and added a fourth in February at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open. Jang quickly became known for her post-victory celebrations, but she struggled to distance herself from a freak accident involving her father and fellow LPGA star In Gee Chun.

In March 2016, Jang's father dropped a travel bag down an escalator at the Singapore airport that crashed into Chun. Chun then withdrew from the LPGA event held that week in Singapore, one that Jang went on to win. She celebrated with a Beyonce-style dance on the 18th green that many Korean fans viewed as disrespectful given the airport collision that knocked out one of her chief competitors.

Jang struggled to cope with the backlash. She returned to Korea for a brief period last year following the incident, where she was at one point hospitalized for a variety of ailments. She didn't record a top-10 finish following her Singapore win until the Marathon Classic in July.

Jang is ranked No. 10 in the latest Rolex Rankings. She has made four starts in the U.S. this year, highlighted by a T-5 finish at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, but has not played since losing to Cydney Clanton in the opening round of the Lorena Ochoa Match Play.

Article Tags: 

Ha Na Jang, LPGA

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Team
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Ind.
Monday Scramble: Follow the leaders
For Thompson, inspiration, then domination
Horschel believes way to Nelson win over Day

Trending

Penalty for cart ride to restroom cuts Northwestern's lead
Horschel tops Day in deflating Nelson playoff
Watch: Barnes shanks tee shot; ProTracer included
Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Cut Line: Court for Vijay; Rest for Rory
Conditions making Women's NCAAs a test of survival
PXG clubs: Are they worth the high cost?
Dominating Thompson reigns at Kingsmill
Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th
Totally blind: Morrison plays shot from beach in Sicily
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.