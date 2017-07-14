Jeongeun6 Lee plays way into USWO mix with 69

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Jeongeun6 Lee is looking to add to South Korea’s domination of the U.S. Women’s Open.

With a 3-under-par 69 Friday, she moved into a tie for the lead through the morning wave with a two-day total of 6 under.

South Koreans have won four of the last six U.S. Women’s Opens, six of the last nine.

Lee, by the way, doesn’t actually have a numeral in her name, but that’s the way the Korean LPGA identifies her.

“Because there are six different girls with same name,” Lee said through a translator. as KLPGA. I'm the last one with the name Jeongeun which gave me the 6.”

Lee isn’t even the only Jeoneun playing this week, though the other Lee spells her name Jeong Eun.

Jeoneun6 says she is known by another name on tour.

“Lucky Six,” she said.

That’s also the name of her fan club.

Lee is playing her first U.S. Women’s Open and her first LPGA event. She earned her way by being ranked among the top 50 on the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. She won a KLPGA title earlier this year and leads the tour in scoring average. She’s third on its money list.