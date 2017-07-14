Golf Central Blog

Jeongeun6 Lee plays way into USWO mix with 69

By

Randall Mell
July 14, 2017, 2:06 pm

RSS

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Jeongeun6 Lee is looking to add to South Korea’s domination of the U.S. Women’s Open.

With a 3-under-par 69 Friday, she moved into a tie for the lead through the morning wave with a two-day total of 6 under.

South Koreans have won four of the last six U.S. Women’s Opens, six of the last nine.

Lee, by the way, doesn’t actually have a numeral in her name, but that’s the way the Korean LPGA identifies her.

“Because there are six different girls with same name,” Lee said through a translator.  as KLPGA. I'm the last one with the name Jeongeun which gave me the 6.”

U.S. Women’s Open: Articles, photos and videos

Lee isn’t even the only Jeoneun playing this week, though the other Lee spells her name Jeong Eun.

Jeoneun6 says she is known by another name on tour.

“Lucky Six,” she said.

That’s also the name of her fan club.

Lee is playing her first U.S. Women’s Open and her first LPGA event. She earned her way by being ranked among the top 50 on the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. She won a KLPGA title earlier this year and leads the tour in scoring average. She’s third on its money list.

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Trump will attend U.S. Women's Open on Friday
McIlroy headed for Birkdale after Scottish Open MC
U.S. Women's Open
John Deere Classic
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open

Trending

Wie WDs from U.S. Women's Open with neck injury
Best of: Blair O'Neal through the years
Chun on mend after health scare
Best of: Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill
Former champ Curtis withdraws from Open; Finau in
Daly visits President Trump in Oval Office
Piercy withdraws from Open, replaced by Lahiri
Feherty's funny Open scoreboard story
Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open
Poulter (67) makes putting change, inspired by Koepka
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.