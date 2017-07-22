Golf Central Blog

Johnny's call: Grace's 62 'sweet,' course 'really easy'

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 22, 2017, 10:56 am

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – Johnny Miller may own the most talked-about 63 in major championship history, but it’s no longer the lowest score.

Branden Grace shot 8-under 62 Saturday during the third round of The Open at Royal Birkdale to stand alone in the record books. Sixty-three has been recorded 31 times by 29 different players.

While on the call with Dan Hicks for NBC’s coverage of The Open, Miller witnessed the feat with the rest of the viewing audience.

The Open: Full-field scores | Live blog: Day 3 | Full coverage

After the last putt dropped for par Miller said, “Yeah, that’s gotta be fun for him. Thirty-fifth world-ranked player, right in his prime, 29 years old.”

The graphic for 62 appeared on screen and Miller said: “Sweet, look at that number. That is sweet.”

After an interview with Grace, Miller offered more comments on the historic day.

“He played really, really well no doubt: Eight birdies, no bogeys, 10 out of 14 fairways, 16 out of 18 greens, 28 putts. Twenty-eight putts is quite a few putts to shoot 62.

“He did it with his ball-striking. He had to go through the gauntlet and those putts that he made coming in were really strong and he drove the ball terrifically and made the course really easy. It was set up really, really easy today, folks, but still a heck of a round.”

Article Tags: 

2017 Open Championship, Branden Grace, Johnny Miller

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Live blog, The Open: Day 3 at Royal Birkdale
Grace's caddie played it perfectly with history on the line
Highlights: Grace reviews his historic 62
The Open
Finally, 62: Lowest rounds in major championships

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
How to watch The Open on TV and online
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
Watch: Sergio hurts shoulder slamming club into gorse
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.