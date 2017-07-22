Johnny's call: Grace's 62 'sweet,' course 'really easy'

SOUTHPORT, England – Johnny Miller may own the most talked-about 63 in major championship history, but it’s no longer the lowest score.

Branden Grace shot 8-under 62 Saturday during the third round of The Open at Royal Birkdale to stand alone in the record books. Sixty-three has been recorded 31 times by 29 different players.

While on the call with Dan Hicks for NBC’s coverage of The Open, Miller witnessed the feat with the rest of the viewing audience.

After the last putt dropped for par Miller said, “Yeah, that’s gotta be fun for him. Thirty-fifth world-ranked player, right in his prime, 29 years old.”

The graphic for 62 appeared on screen and Miller said: “Sweet, look at that number. That is sweet.”

After an interview with Grace, Miller offered more comments on the historic day.

“He played really, really well no doubt: Eight birdies, no bogeys, 10 out of 14 fairways, 16 out of 18 greens, 28 putts. Twenty-eight putts is quite a few putts to shoot 62.

“He did it with his ball-striking. He had to go through the gauntlet and those putts that he made coming in were really strong and he drove the ball terrifically and made the course really easy. It was set up really, really easy today, folks, but still a heck of a round.”