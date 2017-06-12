Johnson begins week as U.S. Open betting favorite

It should come as no surprise that world No. 1 Dustin Johnson begins U.S. Open week as the betting favorite.

Johnson finished second two years ago at Chambers Bay, and he won his first major last year at Oakmont to spark a torrid run up the rankings over the last 12 months. While he has been offered as low as 13/2 recently at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, Johnson is now listed as a 7/1 favorite with the opening round just three days away.

His closest competitors on the betting sheet are a trio of major winners: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, all listed at 12/1 odds.

While he has not yet formally withdrawn, Phil Mickelson has been taken off the board at the Westgate based on Mickelson's likely plan to skip the tournament in order to attend his daughter's graduation in California.

Here's a look at the odds for some of the favorites this week as Erin Hills hosts the U.S. Open for the first time:

7/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

15/1: Jon Rahm

20/1: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler

25/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott

30/1: Henrik Stenson, Thomas Pieters, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

40/1: Paul Casey, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace

50/1: Matt Kuchar, Charl Schwartzel

60/1: Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer, Kevin Chappell, Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry

80/1: Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew Fitzpatrick

100/1: Zach Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Jimmy Walker, J.B. Holmes, Marc Leishman, Bill Haas, Emiliano Grillo, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Steve Stricker, Byeong-Hun An

125/1: Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Russell Henley, Pat Perez, Webb Simpson, Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim

150/1: Graeme McDowell, Brendan Steele, Charley Hoffman, Bernd Wiesberger, Bud Cauley