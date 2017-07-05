Golf Central Blog

Juniors selected to play Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

July 5, 2017

The First Tee announced Wednesday the names of the 81 junior players competing in this year’s Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, Sept. 22-24.

The PGA Tour Champions event, which impacts The First Tee program, groups one senior player with one junior First Tee participant (age 15-18) and two fellow amateurs. This will mark the 14th edition of the tournament, which is contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course. Paul Broadhurst is the defending champion.

Here's a list of the juniors selected to compete:

First Name

Last Name

Chapter

State

Evan

Griffith

The First Tee of Fort Smith

AR

Brinkley

Beever

The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas

AR

Kaitlynn

Criswell

The First Tee of Phoenix

AZ

Dalton

Marsh

The First Tee of Phoenix

AZ

Edward

Anaya

The First Tee of Contra Costa

CA

Jackielou

Caniete

The First Tee of Contra Costa

CA

Genevieve "Skye"

Mingming

The First Tee of Contra Costa

CA

Caitlin

Figura

The First Tee of Fresno

CA

Claire

Oetinger

The First Tee of Fresno

CA

Lauren

Parayno

The First Tee of Fresno

CA

Adrian

Chiu

The First Tee of Greater Pasadena

CA

Katelyn

Harris

The First Tee of Greater Sacramento

CA

Sienna

Lyford

The First Tee of Greater Sacramento

CA

Ryan

Parry

The First Tee of Greater Sacramento

CA

Hailey

Rietz

The First Tee of Greater Sacramento

CA

Emma

Sand

The First Tee of Greater Sacramento

CA

Jose

Calderon

The First Tee of Monterey County

CA

Anitra

Khoth

The First Tee of San Joaquin

CA

Dana

Condon

The First Tee of the Coachella Valley

CA

Madison

Rincon

The First Tee of the Coachella Valley

CA

Kevin

Thai

The First Tee of the East Bay

CA

Annika

Borrelli

The First Tee of the Tri-Valley

CA

Catherine

Phillips

The First Tee of the Tri-Valley

CA

Michael

Shaw

The First Tee of the Tri-Valley

CA

Cole

Drew

The First Tee of Denver

CO

Mateo

Manzanares

The First Tee of Denver

CO

Andrew

Maslar

The First Tee of Connecticut

CT

Matthew

Ariza

The First Tee of Naples/Collier

FL

Sam

Nunner

The First Tee of Naples/Collier

FL

Tyler

Aulger

The First Tee of Northwest Florida

FL

Nicholas

Dimitroff

The First Tee of Northwest Florida

FL

Meredith

Kiernan

The First Tee of St. Petersburg

FL

Carter

Harwell

The First Tee of Augusta

GA

Kambron

Taylor

The First Tee of Augusta

GA

Abdel

Raoul

The First Tee of Greater Chicago

IL

Jake

Huffaker

The First Tee of Salina

KS

Hallie

Boles

The First Tee of Pine Mountain

KY

Braxton

Caldwell

The First Tee of Pine Mountain

KY

Jared

Winiarz

The First Tee of Massachusetts

MA

Charles

Blount

The First Tee of Greater Baltimore

MD

Lauren

Artis

The First Tee of Greater Washington, D.C.

MD

Mason

Dirlam

The First Tee of Benton Harbor

MI

Logan

Essig

The First Tee of Benton Harbor

MI

Cailey

Rooker

The First Tee of Benton Harbor

MI

Spencer

Faircloth

The First Tee of Brunswick County

NC

Jayla

Rogers

The First Tee of Brunswick County

NC

Gavin

Gwaltney

The First Tee of Greater Charlotte

NC

Mara

Hirtle

The First Tee of the Sandhills

NC

Blake

Brantley

The First Tee of the Triad

NC

Josh

Lendach

The First Tee of the Triangle

NC

Trey

Diehl

The First Tee of San Juan County, NM

NM

Tyler

Diehl

The First Tee of San Juan County, NM

NM

Tyler

Kim

The First Tee of Metropolitan New York

NY

Jake

Roach

The First Tee of Western New York

NY

Trace

Thomas

The First Tee of Greater Miami Valley

OH

Colby

Chrismon

The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City

OK

Hayden

Meiser

The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City

OK

Matthew

Popielec

The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City

OK

Mikaela

Rindermann

The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City

OK

Alyssa

Wilson

The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City

OK

Justin

Potwora

The First Tee of Greater Portland

OR

Shelby

Shumaker

The First Tee of Pittsburgh

PA

Andrew

Greene

The First Tee of Aiken

SC

Charlton

Hill

The First Tee of Aiken

SC

Lincoln

Haymaker

The First Tee of Middle Tennessee

TN

Kyle

Engelbert

The First Tee of Fort Worth

TX

Brendan

O'Connell

The First Tee of Fort Worth

TX

Zachary

Slayton

The First Tee of Greater Austin

TX

Taylor

Lewallen

The First Tee of Greater Dallas

TX

Matthew

Lewallen

The First Tee of Greater Dallas

TX

Eunice

Bao

The First Tee of Greater Houston

TX

James

LaRue

The First Tee of Greater Tyler

TX

Annaka

Watts

The First Tee of Greater Tyler

TX

Connor

Howard

The First Tee of The Piney Woods

TX

Dalton

Northcutt

The First Tee of The Piney Woods

TX

Alisa

Caraballo

The First Tee of Roanoke Valley

VA

John Hatcher

Ferguson

The First Tee of Roanoke Valley

VA

Grace

Huffman

The First Tee of Roanoke Valley

VA

Haley

Wong

The First Tee of Greater Seattle

WA

Bradley

Wong

The First Tee of Greater Seattle

WA

Drew

Halili

The First Tee of South Puget Sound

WA

2017 Pure Insurance Championship

