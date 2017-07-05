Juniors selected to play Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

The First Tee announced Wednesday the names of the 81 junior players competing in this year’s Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, Sept. 22-24.
The PGA Tour Champions event, which impacts The First Tee program, groups one senior player with one junior First Tee participant (age 15-18) and two fellow amateurs. This will mark the 14th edition of the tournament, which is contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course. Paul Broadhurst is the defending champion.
Watch: First Tee River Pure Insurance Championship participants
Watch: The First Tee Central Atlantic Pure Insurance Championship participants
Watch: The First Tee Great Lakes region Pure Insurance Championship participants
Watch: The First Tee Northeast Pure Insurance Championship participants
Watch: The First Tee Pacific Pure Insurance Championship participants
Watch: The First Tee Central Plains Pure Insurance Championship participants
Here's a list of the juniors selected to compete:
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Chapter
|
State
|
Evan
|
Griffith
|
The First Tee of Fort Smith
|
AR
|
Brinkley
|
Beever
|
The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas
|
AR
|
Kaitlynn
|
Criswell
|
The First Tee of Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Dalton
|
Marsh
|
The First Tee of Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Edward
|
Anaya
|
The First Tee of Contra Costa
|
CA
|
Jackielou
|
Caniete
|
The First Tee of Contra Costa
|
CA
|
Genevieve "Skye"
|
Mingming
|
The First Tee of Contra Costa
|
CA
|
Caitlin
|
Figura
|
The First Tee of Fresno
|
CA
|
Claire
|
Oetinger
|
The First Tee of Fresno
|
CA
|
Lauren
|
Parayno
|
The First Tee of Fresno
|
CA
|
Adrian
|
Chiu
|
The First Tee of Greater Pasadena
|
CA
|
Katelyn
|
Harris
|
The First Tee of Greater Sacramento
|
CA
|
Sienna
|
Lyford
|
The First Tee of Greater Sacramento
|
CA
|
Ryan
|
Parry
|
The First Tee of Greater Sacramento
|
CA
|
Hailey
|
Rietz
|
The First Tee of Greater Sacramento
|
CA
|
Emma
|
Sand
|
The First Tee of Greater Sacramento
|
CA
|
Jose
|
Calderon
|
The First Tee of Monterey County
|
CA
|
Anitra
|
Khoth
|
The First Tee of San Joaquin
|
CA
|
Dana
|
Condon
|
The First Tee of the Coachella Valley
|
CA
|
Madison
|
Rincon
|
The First Tee of the Coachella Valley
|
CA
|
Kevin
|
Thai
|
The First Tee of the East Bay
|
CA
|
Annika
|
Borrelli
|
The First Tee of the Tri-Valley
|
CA
|
Catherine
|
Phillips
|
The First Tee of the Tri-Valley
|
CA
|
Michael
|
Shaw
|
The First Tee of the Tri-Valley
|
CA
|
Cole
|
Drew
|
The First Tee of Denver
|
CO
|
Mateo
|
Manzanares
|
The First Tee of Denver
|
CO
|
Andrew
|
Maslar
|
The First Tee of Connecticut
|
CT
|
Matthew
|
Ariza
|
The First Tee of Naples/Collier
|
FL
|
Sam
|
Nunner
|
The First Tee of Naples/Collier
|
FL
|
Tyler
|
Aulger
|
The First Tee of Northwest Florida
|
FL
|
Nicholas
|
Dimitroff
|
The First Tee of Northwest Florida
|
FL
|
Meredith
|
Kiernan
|
The First Tee of St. Petersburg
|
FL
|
Carter
|
Harwell
|
The First Tee of Augusta
|
GA
|
Kambron
|
Taylor
|
The First Tee of Augusta
|
GA
|
Abdel
|
Raoul
|
The First Tee of Greater Chicago
|
IL
|
Jake
|
Huffaker
|
The First Tee of Salina
|
KS
|
Hallie
|
Boles
|
The First Tee of Pine Mountain
|
KY
|
Braxton
|
Caldwell
|
The First Tee of Pine Mountain
|
KY
|
Jared
|
Winiarz
|
The First Tee of Massachusetts
|
MA
|
Charles
|
Blount
|
The First Tee of Greater Baltimore
|
MD
|
Lauren
|
Artis
|
The First Tee of Greater Washington, D.C.
|
MD
|
Mason
|
Dirlam
|
The First Tee of Benton Harbor
|
MI
|
Logan
|
Essig
|
The First Tee of Benton Harbor
|
MI
|
Cailey
|
Rooker
|
The First Tee of Benton Harbor
|
MI
|
Spencer
|
Faircloth
|
The First Tee of Brunswick County
|
NC
|
Jayla
|
Rogers
|
The First Tee of Brunswick County
|
NC
|
Gavin
|
Gwaltney
|
The First Tee of Greater Charlotte
|
NC
|
Mara
|
Hirtle
|
The First Tee of the Sandhills
|
NC
|
Blake
|
Brantley
|
The First Tee of the Triad
|
NC
|
Josh
|
Lendach
|
The First Tee of the Triangle
|
NC
|
Trey
|
Diehl
|
The First Tee of San Juan County, NM
|
NM
|
Tyler
|
Diehl
|
The First Tee of San Juan County, NM
|
NM
|
Tyler
|
Kim
|
The First Tee of Metropolitan New York
|
NY
|
Jake
|
Roach
|
The First Tee of Western New York
|
NY
|
Trace
|
Thomas
|
The First Tee of Greater Miami Valley
|
OH
|
Colby
|
Chrismon
|
The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
Hayden
|
Meiser
|
The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
Matthew
|
Popielec
|
The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
Mikaela
|
Rindermann
|
The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
Alyssa
|
Wilson
|
The First Tee of Metropolitan Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
Justin
|
Potwora
|
The First Tee of Greater Portland
|
OR
|
Shelby
|
Shumaker
|
The First Tee of Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
Andrew
|
Greene
|
The First Tee of Aiken
|
SC
|
Charlton
|
Hill
|
The First Tee of Aiken
|
SC
|
Lincoln
|
Haymaker
|
The First Tee of Middle Tennessee
|
TN
|
Kyle
|
Engelbert
|
The First Tee of Fort Worth
|
TX
|
Brendan
|
O'Connell
|
The First Tee of Fort Worth
|
TX
|
Zachary
|
Slayton
|
The First Tee of Greater Austin
|
TX
|
Taylor
|
Lewallen
|
The First Tee of Greater Dallas
|
TX
|
Matthew
|
Lewallen
|
The First Tee of Greater Dallas
|
TX
|
Eunice
|
Bao
|
The First Tee of Greater Houston
|
TX
|
James
|
LaRue
|
The First Tee of Greater Tyler
|
TX
|
Annaka
|
Watts
|
The First Tee of Greater Tyler
|
TX
|
Connor
|
Howard
|
The First Tee of The Piney Woods
|
TX
|
Dalton
|
Northcutt
|
The First Tee of The Piney Woods
|
TX
|
Alisa
|
Caraballo
|
The First Tee of Roanoke Valley
|
VA
|
John Hatcher
|
Ferguson
|
The First Tee of Roanoke Valley
|
VA
|
Grace
|
Huffman
|
The First Tee of Roanoke Valley
|
VA
|
Haley
|
Wong
|
The First Tee of Greater Seattle
|
WA
|
Bradley
|
Wong
|
The First Tee of Greater Seattle
|
WA
|
Drew
|
Halili
|
The First Tee of South Puget Sound
|
WA