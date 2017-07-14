Golf Central Blog

Jutanugarn, Kang miss cut at U.S. Women's Open

By

Randall Mell
July 14, 2017, 9:17 pm

RSS

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – The cut brought its usual joy and pain to another U.S. Women’s Open.

Rolex world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn and KPMG Women’s PGA champ Danielle Kang will both miss the weekend at Bedminster.

Jutanugarn rebounded from Thursday’s 79 with a 72, but it wasn’t good enough to advance to the weekend. That’s back-to-back missed cuts in majors for Jutanugarn.

U.S. Women’s Open: Articles, photos and videos

Kang, who won her first major in dramatic fashion at Olympia Fields two weeks ago, missed the cut by a shot.

As for the joy, Rachel Heck, a 15-year-old amateur from Memphis, Tenn., will play the weekend. She shot a 2-over-par 74 to make the cut on the number at 2-over 146. She’s the youngest player in the field and one of five amateurs to make the cut.

The other amateurs to make the cut were: South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi (T-2); Lauren Stephenson (T-31) of Greenville, S.C.; Brooke Seay (T-52) of Rancho Sante Fe, Calif. (T-52); Jennifer Kupcho (T-52) of Littleton, Colo.

Article Tags: 

Ariya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Rachel Heck, 2017 U.S. Women's Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Jutanugarn, Kang miss cut at U.S. Women's Open
Wie WDs from U.S. Women's Open with neck injury
Amateur Choi, 17, just two back through 36
President Trump at U.S. Women's Open

Trending

Rahm, Langer playing by the Rules
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Harrington: 'I know a little bit more' than others about links golf
Daly visits President Trump in Oval Office
Former champ Curtis withdraws from Open; Finau in
Wie almost WDs U.S. Open, doesn't, finishes strong
Best of: Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill
Koepka goes from All-Star Game to ESPYs
Feherty's funny Open scoreboard story
Poulter (67) makes putting change, inspired by Koepka
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.