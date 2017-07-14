Jutanugarn, Kang miss cut at U.S. Women's Open

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – The cut brought its usual joy and pain to another U.S. Women’s Open.

Rolex world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn and KPMG Women’s PGA champ Danielle Kang will both miss the weekend at Bedminster.

Jutanugarn rebounded from Thursday’s 79 with a 72, but it wasn’t good enough to advance to the weekend. That’s back-to-back missed cuts in majors for Jutanugarn.

Kang, who won her first major in dramatic fashion at Olympia Fields two weeks ago, missed the cut by a shot.

As for the joy, Rachel Heck, a 15-year-old amateur from Memphis, Tenn., will play the weekend. She shot a 2-over-par 74 to make the cut on the number at 2-over 146. She’s the youngest player in the field and one of five amateurs to make the cut.

The other amateurs to make the cut were: South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi (T-2); Lauren Stephenson (T-31) of Greenville, S.C.; Brooke Seay (T-52) of Rancho Sante Fe, Calif. (T-52); Jennifer Kupcho (T-52) of Littleton, Colo.