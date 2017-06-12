Jutanugarn officially tops Ko as world No. 1

Ariya Jutanugarn officially moved ahead of Lydia Ko to world No. 1 with Monday’s release of the newest Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

A week after a computer glitch created a false start with a faulty projection, Jutanugarn was able to revel in becoming the 10th player to ascend to No. 1 since the women’s world ranking was created in 2006.

“It means the world to me,” Jutanugarn said in a statement. “We get to show the world that Thai people can do it.”

At 21 years, 6 months and 20 days old, Jutanugarn becomes the second youngest woman to ascend to No. 1. Ko was the youngest, first taking the top ranking when she was 17.

“It’s been a long road getting to this spot, but it will be even more challenging from this point on,” Jutanugarn said. “The ranking can change after any week, and I will just keep working very hard every single day. I don’t see this as a mission complete, but it’s just the beginning. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone. My family, my coaches, my team, my sponsors and all the Thai fans. Thank you.”

Ko reigned as world No. 1 for 104 weeks overall, the third most weeks atop the Rolex rankings, trailing only Lorena Ochoa (158 weeks) and Yani Tseng (109). Ko was No. 1 for the last 85 weeks before being passed by Jutanugarn, who was the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year with a tour-leading five victories last season.

The battle for No. 1 continues in earnest this week, with Ko returning to play after taking the last three weeks off. Both Ko and Jutanugarn are in the field for this week’s Meijer Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich.