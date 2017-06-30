Golf Central Blog

Jutanugarn scorecard: Ariya out, Moriya in mix

By

Randall Mell
June 30, 2017, 9:40 pm

RSS

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Rolex world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn missed the cut Friday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but she’ll have a major interest in how the weekend plays out anyway.

Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya’s older sister, is in contention to try to make her first LPGA title a major championship.

Ariya won the U.S. Junior Girls’ Championship at the Olympia Fields’ South Course six years ago, but she didn’t find the North Course as friendly this year. After opening with a 77 Thursday, Ariya battled back only to bogey the final hole and miss the cut by one stroke. She shot 68.

Moriya also shot 68 Friday, but it moved her two shots off the lead.

“The hard work is kind of showing up,” Moriya said. “I've been working on a lot of things, and it’s probably just kind of everything put together.”

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Ariya is the more celebrated Thai sister. She was the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year with five victories last year, and she won the Manulife Classic three weeks ago, elevating her to No. 1 in the world.

But Moriya has been on fire of late, also. She tied for second last week at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She had finishes of T-4, T-6 and T-7 before that.

Moriya was the LPGA’s Rookie of the Year in 2013. She says being so close to her sister’s rise has helped her, too.

“We’ve been sharing a lot of things, pretty much everything,” Moriya said.

Article Tags: 

2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Kang learning to balance desire, patience
Wie, three back, in the hunt for her second major
Lexi eagles final hole, pulls within four
Jutanugarn scorecard: Ariya out, Moriya in mix
Cut Line: The long and short of it

Trending

Curry's Web.com invite controversial with pros
Mom wades into water for club, laughs ensue
Watch: Mom wades into water, gets shafted
Lexi thanks Pressel for assisting her mother
Jack: Tiger will have 'very hard time' returning to golf
Gulbis reportedly eyeing Congressional run
M. Jutanugarn working hard on her club throws
Knox gets big advantage from another 'Brandon Grace drop'
Watch: Thomas makes a quadruple-bogey 9
Camera catches alleged vandals of SHO course
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.