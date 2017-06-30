Jutanugarn scorecard: Ariya out, Moriya in mix

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Rolex world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn missed the cut Friday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but she’ll have a major interest in how the weekend plays out anyway.

Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya’s older sister, is in contention to try to make her first LPGA title a major championship.

Ariya won the U.S. Junior Girls’ Championship at the Olympia Fields’ South Course six years ago, but she didn’t find the North Course as friendly this year. After opening with a 77 Thursday, Ariya battled back only to bogey the final hole and miss the cut by one stroke. She shot 68.

Moriya also shot 68 Friday, but it moved her two shots off the lead.

“The hard work is kind of showing up,” Moriya said. “I've been working on a lot of things, and it’s probably just kind of everything put together.”

Ariya is the more celebrated Thai sister. She was the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year with five victories last year, and she won the Manulife Classic three weeks ago, elevating her to No. 1 in the world.

But Moriya has been on fire of late, also. She tied for second last week at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She had finishes of T-4, T-6 and T-7 before that.

Moriya was the LPGA’s Rookie of the Year in 2013. She says being so close to her sister’s rise has helped her, too.

“We’ve been sharing a lot of things, pretty much everything,” Moriya said.