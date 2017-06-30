Golf Central Blog

Kang gets long-distance advice from brother

By

Randall Mell
June 30, 2017, 8:32 pm

RSS

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Danielle Kang’s brother delivered a valuable long-distance assist this week.

Alex Kang isn’t at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but thanks to the wonder of smart phones he helped his sister grab a share of the second-round lead.

Danielle said she left Olympia Fields Country Club perplexed Tuesday after a practice round.

“I walked off the golf course not having a game plan,” Kang said. “I was super-overwhelmed, and I didn't know what to do. And so I called my brother.”

Kang said Alex, a Web.com Tour player, was back at her Las Vegas home.

“Walking my dog,” Kang said.

Alex is familiar with Olympia Fields, having played it, and Kang sent him 10 photographs showing him the views from tee boxes where she was uncertain how to attack.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“It's probably one of the hardest golf courses I've played on our tour,” said Kang, who ranks Oakmont at the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open as the toughest. “This golf course, you take your mind off of it for one second . . . Every shot, you have to be 100 percent focused, and that's what got me so overwhelmed.”

Kang said her brother and caddie, Cole Pensanti, helped her devise a game plan that led to Thursday’s 69 and Friday’s 66, good for 7 under overall and a share of the lead with Sei Young Kim. Kang is bogey free through two rounds.

“My plan is still sticking with how I laid out the golf course, the same game plan that I've been playing the last two rounds,” Kang said. “So, we'll see what happens at the end of the week.”

Article Tags: 

2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Danielle Kang

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Kang learning to balance desire, patience
Wie, three back, in the hunt for her second major
Lexi eagles final hole, pulls within four
Jutanugarn scorecard: Ariya out, Moriya in mix
Cut Line: The long and short of it

Trending

Curry's Web.com invite controversial with pros
Mom wades into water for club, laughs ensue
Watch: Mom wades into water, gets shafted
Lexi thanks Pressel for assisting her mother
Jack: Tiger will have 'very hard time' returning to golf
Gulbis reportedly eyeing Congressional run
M. Jutanugarn working hard on her club throws
Knox gets big advantage from another 'Brandon Grace drop'
Watch: Thomas makes a quadruple-bogey 9
Camera catches alleged vandals of SHO course
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.