Kang jumps to No. 18; Ko falls to No. 4

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Danielle Kang shot up in Monday’s release of the new Rolex Women’s World Rankings while Lydia Ko slipped back.

With her victory Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kang made the biggest move this week in the world rankings. She soared to No. 18, moving up 25 spots. Kang is now the fourth highest ranked American in the world behind No. 3 Lexi Thompson, No. 14 Cristie Kerr and No. 16 Stacy Lewis.

Ko, whose run of 85 consecutive weeks at No. 1 ended one month ago, slipped down another spot to No. 4.

So Yeon Ryu remains No. 1 for a second week.

Brooke Henderson moved back into the top 10, climbing four spots to No. 8.