Golf Central Blog

Kang jumps to No. 18; Ko falls to No. 4

By

Randall Mell
July 3, 2017, 7:19 pm

RSS

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Danielle Kang shot up in Monday’s release of the new Rolex Women’s World Rankings while Lydia Ko slipped back.

With her victory Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kang made the biggest move this week in the world rankings. She soared to No. 18, moving up 25 spots. Kang is now the fourth highest ranked American in the world behind No. 3 Lexi Thompson, No. 14 Cristie Kerr and No. 16 Stacy Lewis.

Ko, whose run of 85 consecutive weeks at No. 1 ended one month ago, slipped down another spot to No. 4.

So Yeon Ryu remains No. 1 for a second week.

Brooke Henderson moved back into the top 10, climbing four spots to No. 8.

 

Article Tags: 

2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Tiger completes 'private intensive program'
Monday Scramble: Celeb-rate good times
Kang's breakthrough a family affair
Spieth skipping John Deere for second straight year
Stanley beats Howell to win Quicken Loans playoff

Trending

Stanley beats Howell to win Quicken Loans playoff
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Watch: Pieters hits into water, breaks driver
Rain gear snafu dooms Kang at Quicken Loans
Choi learned from scrutiny after Lexi-like controversy
Tiger completes 'private intensive program'
Golf world, celebs congratulate well-liked Kang
Chamblee calls anchor ban enforcement 'appalling'
Bocking: The secret to the takeaway
Kang's breakthrough a family affair
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.