Karsten Creek, Blessings GC to host upcoming NCAAs

Karsten Creek Golf Club and The Blessings Golf Club have been selected to host the upcoming NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships.

Oklahoma State’s home course will stage the event in May 2018, while Arkansas will be the host school in 2019.

It’s the second time in the past seven years that Karsten Creek has hosted an NCAA. Led by Patrick Reed, Augusta State knocked off the host Cowboys in the 2011 semifinals – a match that was attended by roughly 5,000 fans – and then beat Georgia in the championship. LSU’s John Peterson won the individual title.

Karsten Creek and Blessings both have a reputation for being among the most difficult college courses. In 2011, Duke shot 25 over par in a three-round stroke-play qualifier at Karsten Creek and still advanced to match play. In last year’s men’s regional, a three-round score of 46 over par was good enough to finish fifth.

With a rating of 79.1 and a slope of 153 from the back tees, Blessings has proven to be a brutal test. When the women’s SEC Championship was held there in 2012, the winning score was 52 over par. It last hosted an NCAA men’s regional in 2013, when Illinois won at 1 under par but the fifth team qualifier shot 28 over.

The 2018 NCAA women’s finals will be played May 18-23, followed by the men at the same venue, May 25-30.

The dates for the 2019 championship are May 17-22 (women) and May 24-29 (men).

This year’s event will be held at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago. Both the men’s and women’s championships have been staged at the same venue each year since 2015.

The NCAA also released its regional host sites through 2022:

2018 NCAA women’s regionals

May 7-9

Stanford (Calif.) Golf Course

University of Texas Golf Club, Austin, Tex.

University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

Southwood Golf Course, Tallahassee, Fla.

2018 NCAA men’s regionals

May 14-16

Lonnie Poole Golf Course, Raleigh, N.C.

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

OSU Golf Course (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio

Reunion Resort, Kissimmee, Fla.

Jimmie Austin Golf Club, Norman, Okla.

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, Calif.

2019 NCAA women’s regionals

May 6-8

Auburn (Ala.) University Club

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.

Forest Akers Golf Course, East Lansing, Mich.

Tumble Creek Golf Club, Cle Elum, Wash.

2019 NCAA men’s regionals

May 13-15

TPC Myrtle Beach (S.C.)

University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.

University of Louisville (Ky.) Golf Club

Harvester Course, Rhodes, Iowa

Stanford (Calif.) Golf Course

Palouse Ridge Golf Club, Pullman, Wash.

2020 NCAA women’s regionals

May 11-13

Lonnie Poole Golf Course, Raleigh, N.C.

University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.

Warren Golf Course, Notre Dame, Ind.

Palouse Ridge Golf Club, Pullman, Wash.

2020 NCAA men’s regionals

May 18-20

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Clemson, S.C.

Auburn (Ala.) University Club

Eagle Eye, East Lansing, Mich.

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.

University Club, Baton Rouge, La.

The Farms Golf Club, San Diego

2021 NCAA women’s regionals

May 10-12

University Club, Baton Rouge, La.

University of Louisville (Ky.) Golf Club

OSU Golf Course (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio

Stanford (Calif.) Golf Course

2021 NCAA men’s regionals

May 17-19

Golden Eagle Golf and Country Club, Tallahassee, Fla.

Golf Club of Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.

The Sagamore Club, Noblesville, Ind.

Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, Okla.

Championship Course at UNM, Albuquerque, N.M.

Tumble Creek Golf Club, Cle Elum, Wash.

2022 NCAA women’s regionals

May 9-11

Don Veller Seminole Golf Course, Tallahassee, Fla.

Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, Okla.

University of Michigan Golf Course, Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Championship Golf Course at UNM, Albuquerque, N.M.

2022 NCAA men’s regionals

May 16-18

Ol’ Colony Golf Complex, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

OSU Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

Traditions Club, College Station, Texas

The Course at Yale, New Haven, Conn.

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, Calif.