'Why so nasty?' Kaymer comes to Woods' defense

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 1, 2017, 6:40 pm

Martin Kaymer has seen the online reaction to Tiger Woods' recent troubles, and he doesn't like it. Not one bit. The former world No. 1 from Germany took to Twitter to express his feelings about "so many comments, so many opinions, they're so unfair and very disrespectful in my opinion."

"Everybody who's involved in golf was changed by his legacy, by his play, by so many things that he has done."

"Yes, he's in the public eye, he's in the spotlight a lot, so of course people will talk about him, but why (are they) so nasty? Why don't you try to do the opposite and help him now, the way he inspired us?"

 

 

Tiger Woods, Martin Kaymer

