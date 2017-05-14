Golf Central Blog

Kim becomes youngest Players champ in history

Nick Menta
May 14, 2017, 6:52 pm

Si Woo Kim carded a bogey-free 69 Sunday to win The Players Championship by three shots over Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen. Here's how things wrapped up at TPC Sawgrass:

Leaderboard: Kim (-10), Ian Poulter (-7), Louis Oosthuizen (-7), Rafa Cabrera Bello (-6), Kyle Stanley (-6)

What it means: This is Kim’s second PGA Tour victory, following his breakthrough at last year’s Wyndham Championship. Kim, 21, is now the youngest winner in Players history, knocking off Adam Scott, who won at age 23 in 2004. The youngest player on the PGA Tour is now also the first player from Asia to record two victories before his 22nd birthday. Kim, who became the youngest player to ever earn a Tour card when he made it through Q-School at 17, is now the second man from Asia to win The Players, joining fellow South Korean K.J. Choi. With the victory, Kim earns $1.89 million, a five-year PGA Tour exemption, and three-year exemptions into the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship. He is projected to move into the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 30.

Round of the day: Kim made three front-nine birdies at Nos. 1, 7 and 9 to make the turn with the outright lead. From there, he’d play defense, recording nine straight pars on his way to the trophy presentation. Kim made just one bogey over his final 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass, playing the weekend 7 under par (68-69).

Best of the rest: Poulter was 3 under on his round and 9 under for the championship and had gone 39 holes without a bogey before he made his pivotal mistake on the new par-4 12th. After deciding to lay up off the tee, Poulter from 112 yards missed the green with his approach, coming up a full 22 yards short of the pin with a wedge and going on to make bogey. Failing to a mount a charge of any kind thereafter, Poulter made par on Nos. 13-17 before an ill-timed shank at the 18th hole ended his chances for good. After taking a one-shot penalty for removing his ball from a bush, he hoisted an incredible shot over the trees that nearly went in for par. He went on to tap in for bogey and tie Louis Oosthuizen for second place behind Kim.

Biggest disappointments: The final pairing of J.B. Holmes (84) and Kyle Stanley (75) combined to play the Stadium Course in 15 over on Sunday. Holmes finished quintuple bogey-double bogey, rinsing two balls at the par-3 17th. In 18 holes, he went from the top of the leaderboard to a tie for 41st.

Shot of the day: Rafa Cabrera Bello on Sunday recorded the first albratross in the history of TPC Sawgrass' par-5 16th hole when his approach from 181 yards bounded off a mound short of the green and headed right toward the cup.

A 2-2-4 finish on 16, 17 and 18 netted him a tie for fourth.

Quote of the day: "I still cannot believe that I'm the champion." - Kim, via an interpreter

Si Woo Kim, 2017 The Players Championship, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, J.B. Holmes, Kyle Stanley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Championship Season

