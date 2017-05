Ha Neul Kim denied Lexi Thompson a chance to win back-to-back World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup titles.

Kim closed with a 3-under-par 69 Sunday at Ibaraki Golf Club, finishing three shots ahead of Thompson (71) and Jin Young Ko (69).

The Salonpas Cup is a Japan LPGA Tour major championship.

Kim started the final round a shot ahead of Thompson and built her lead on Thompson to five shots with a run of three consecutive birdies on the front nine.