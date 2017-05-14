Kim's back holds up under Players pressure

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Four times this season Players champion Si Woo Kim has been forced to withdraw from a PGA Tour event with a back injury, most recently last month at the Shell Houston Open.

Numerous times on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, the 21 year old could be seen stretching his back and trying to stay loose.

“Last night I was a little nervous, so when I woke up, I feel like my back is a little hurting,” said Kim, who has been undergoing therapy on his back the last three weeks. “From now on, I will try to practice and do the treatments and then be ready.”

Kim closed with a 3-under 69 on Sunday for a three-stroke victory over Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen to become the youngest Players champion.