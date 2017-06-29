Golf Central Blog

King Robert the Bruce course opens at Trump Turnberry

Golf Channel Digital
June 29, 2017, 9:09 am

All hail the return of the king, writes Golf Advisor's Jason Scott Deegan.

The June 28 grand opening of the King Robert the Bruce Golf Course at Trump Turnberry Resort in Ayrshire along the scenic west coast of Scotland marks another step in the resort's incredible transformation since Donald Trump took ownership in 2014. Love or loathe his politics as the U.S. President, Trump's influx of cash has created one of golf's most luxurious resorts featuring links golf ...

Click here to read more about Deegan's review of the new Trump course, for which son Eric officially unveiled on Wednesday.

Trump Turnberry, Donald Trump, Golf Advisor

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

