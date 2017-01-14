Kisner: 'Can't be that upset' after just missing 59

HONOLULU – It’s starting to feel like 59 is the new 69 on the PGA Tour.

Three days after Justin Thomas became the seventh player in PGA Tour history to post a sub-60 round at the Sony Open, Kevin Kisner settled in over a 9-footer for eagle at his final hole (No. 9) that would added up to 59 strokes for the day.

Kisner’s putt slid by the hole, but there was no disappointment following his round that he didn’t join an ever-growing club of players with sub-60 rounds.

“It was fun all the way from start to finish,” Kisner said. “I hit it great, gave myself a lot of looks. Obviously I made a ton of putts. That's what happens when you shoot 10 under. Can't be that upset.”

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

Kisner had plenty of perspective to ease the blow of not holing his putt for eagle. It was just a day earlier that he needed to hole a similar putt at the ninth hole just to make the cut. That putt dropped, and now, after his 10 under round, he’s tied for sixth place.

“I didn't even know if I was going to make a cut,” he said. “I was struggling the first two days and not scoring the way I wanted to. That's why you've got to keep grinding.”