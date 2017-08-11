Golf Central Blog

Kisner feasting on Quail's new Bermuda greens

By

Rex Hoggard
August 11, 2017, 4:36 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The redesigned Quail Hollow was always going to be a good fit for Kevin Kisner, who isn’t the longest on the PGA Tour but may arguably be the best putter on Bermuda greens.

The conversion to Bermuda grass at Quail Hollow came right after the course hosted the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship, and it’s been one of the biggest differences players have noted this week.

“He went up to Quail a month ago and the scouting report was the greens were hard and fast, pretty much just like Palmetto,” said John Tillery, Kisner’s swing coach.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

Kisner is a member of Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, S.C., an Alister MacKenzie classic with quick, rolling greens similar to Quail Hollow’s redesigned surfaces. So it was a bit of a surprise on Friday after his second-consecutive 67 moved him into the lead that Kisner said his caddie, Duane “Dewey” Bock, is helping him read putts this week at the PGA Championship.

“He does it off and on,” Kisner said. “I read putts with my eyes and he’ll do it with the [green reading] book.”

The team approach has worked for two days, with Kisner second in the field in strokes gained-putting.

Article Tags: 

Kevin Kisner, 2017 PGA Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

