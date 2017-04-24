As Ko leaves teens, also leaves mark in record books

A teenager no longer rules as Rolex world No. 1 in women’s golf.

Lydia Ko turned 20 today.

The most accomplished teen phenom in the history of the women’s game built a record worth celebrating with her birthday.

The final wrap on her teen years will show she won 14 LPGA titles, two of them major championships. Ko’s 14 victories have already surpassed every active LPGA pro in the game today except Karrie Webb (41 victories), Juli Inkster (31), Laura Davies (20), Cristie Kerr (19), Inbee Park (18), Yani Tseng (15) and Suzann Pettersen (15).

A list of Ko’s record-setting teen achievements:

At 14 ...

Wins the New South Wales Women’s Open on the Australian LPGA Tour, becoming the youngest player at the time to win a pro title.

At 15 ...

Wins the Canadian Women’s Open, becoming the youngest winner of an LPGA event.

Wins the New Zealand Women’s Open, becoming the youngest winner of a Ladies European Tour event.

At 16 ...

Successfully defends her title winning the Canadian Women’s Open, becoming the youngest player to win two LPGA events.

Is named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the world.

At 17 ...

Becomes the youngest player to win LPGA Rookie of the Year honors.

Becomes the youngest man or woman to reach the No. 1 world ranking in professional golf.

At 18 ...

Wins the Evian Championship, becoming the youngest player to win a major championship in women’s golf.

Wins the ANA Inspiration, becoming the youngest woman to win two majors.

Becomes the youngest player to win 10 LPGA events, surpassing the mark Nancy Lopez held by three-and-a-half years.

Becomes the youngest Rolex Player of the Year in LPGA history.

Becomes the youngest player to win the LPGA money title.

At 19 . . .