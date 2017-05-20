Golf Central Blog

Ko trying to keep a grip on No. 1 ranking

By

Randall Mell
May 20, 2017, 9:50 pm

RSS

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Lydia Ko stumbled in the middle of her round Saturday but rallied at the end to stay in the hunt for the Kingsmill Championship.

Ko’s strong finish could help extend her hold on the Rolex World No. 1 ranking to 83 consecutive weeks.

After three bogeys in the middle of her round, Ko birdied three of the final four holes to shoot 1-under-par 70, leaving her in a tie for third, five shots behind the leader, Lexi Thompson.

“I tried to stay strong until the end,” Ko said.

Ko is also in a battle for the No. 1 world ranking with No. 2 So Yeon Ryu and No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn. They’re separated by just .294 points.

Ryu shot a 72 Saturday and is tied for 15th.

Jutanugarn shot 70 and is also tied for 15th.

The No. 1 world ranking scenarios are complex, but Ryu and Jutanugarn have a shot at No.1 by finishing ahead of Ko on Sunday.

Article Tags: 

2017 Kingsmill Championship, Lydia Ko

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Last roundup for Dallas stars: Spotlight on Day, Garcia
'A little bit more drive' keeping Lexi out front
Hahn leads Day, Garcia through 54 at Byron Nelson
Day fires 63: Cool to hear crowds roar like that again
#MovingDay: Day fires 63 in Rd. 3 of AT&T Byron Nelson

Trending

Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Tom Brady is a golf coach now, giving Mickelson tips
LPGA players show style at HSBC Women's
College golfer strips to skivvies in attempt to avoid penalty
Davis: 'Arms race' for fast greens is bad for golf
Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th
Watch: Barnes shanks tee shot; ProTracer included
Spieth: Tried to do too much
McIlroy WDs from BMW PGA with rib injury
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.