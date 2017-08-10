Golf Central Blog

Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 10, 2017, 10:38 am

Brooks Koepka dropped a shot at the 16th hole (his seventh of the day) on Thursday at the PGA Championship. He also dropped a course marshal and a glove.

The U.S. Open champion's drive went a little right and ended up beaning a marshal in the head. While he did get a good bounce back into the fairway, the ball left quite the mark on the man, as blood can be seen pouring through his white hat (check it out on the ground at the 48-second mark)

Koepka, who went on to bogey the hole, signed a glove for the man - who was in good spirits despite receiving medical attention - and got his name and phone number, so perhaps something more than a glove will be headed his way in the near future.

2017 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

